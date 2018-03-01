Home | News | General | I won’t impose my successor— Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, yesterday, said Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the November 16 governorship election in the state would emerge through the right process and not by imposition.

Governor Dickson

He advised aspirants who believe in imposition of candidates to have a rethink.

Dickson, according to his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, spoke while addressing journalists during a solidarity visit to the headquarters of Daar Communications Plc at Asokoro in Abuja.

The broadcast licence of the media organisation was last Thursday suspended by National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, but later lifted on the order of an Abuja High Court.

The governor said: “I led a party to victory against a vicious opposition. I can lead PDP to victory. I have done it repeatedly.

“In the primary election, there will be no form of manipulation. People talking about manipulation are anticipating that they should be imposed. I’m not going to impose any of them. Any of them who feels he or her has experience and capacity should go and make his or her case to the people of Bayelsa State.

“I hope that the right person with competence and capacity emerges to build on the foundation I and my team have laid over the last seven years plus. I have no doubt that the right person would emerge with my support.

“PDP is the most prepared party. I have in the last few years built a solid, formidable and inclusive party such that even those who left found it as the most attractive platform to return to.

“So I use this opportunity to call on those who are interested in the platform that we have worked hard to create to tell the state and us how farther they can deepen what had been started. PDP is an inclusive, big and strong platform backed by concrete performance on ground with credible leadership.”

The governor described the closure of Daar Communications as a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria.

He said: “We thank the judiciary for its decision. The right to free speech should be the first to be protected. We consider what happened as a serious blow to our efforts to deepen the nation’s democracy and free exchange of views.”

In his remarks, Chairman Emeritus of Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, said at the age of 68, he had no regret staging a protest in defence of freedom of speech.

