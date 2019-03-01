Home | News | General | Super Eagles have first training session in Ismailia

Three-time champions Nigeria have conducted their first training session since arriving in the Egyptian city of Ismailia early Monday morning for a one-week intensive pre-AFCON camping.

Super Eagles

At the airport to receive the Nigeria contingent were Emmanuel Oguntoyi (Minister at the Embassy of Nigeria, Cairo) and Muhammed Tukur Garba (Administrative Attaché) who represented the Nigerian Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Super Eagles had their first training session at the training pitch located within the premises of their Hotel Mercure, at 5pm Egypt time on Monday (4pm Nigeria time).

A number of technical and tactical sessions are scheduled for this week, before the Eagles go up against Senegal’s Teranga Lions on Sunday evening in their final friendly match before the finals.

At a friendly game at The Hive in London in March 2017 (the most recent of the 21 encounters between the two nations), both teams settled for a 1-1 draw, with Moussa Sow putting the Lions ahead nine minutes into the second half before Kelechi Iheanacho tied the game from the penalty spot with only nine minutes to go.

Nigeria are up against Burundi’s Itamba Ru Mugamba, Guinea’s Syli Nationale and Madagascar’s Barea in Group B of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations, with Alexandria as venue.

