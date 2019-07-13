AFCON 2019: Moses reacts after being included by Rohr in Super Eagles squad

Levante forward, Simon Moses has expressed his happiness over the decision of Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, to include him in the Super Eagles’ final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Rohr, on Sunday, included Moses in the Super Eagles’ final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Egpyt.

The 23-year-old, who missed out from Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup squad in Russia due to injury, told Brila FM: “It’s not easy to make the final 23-man list, am happy and we all are still fighting for a place in the first XI.

“The next stage now is to fight for your position in the team, and I believe the coach has the right players to put in the right place to make a good result.”



This year’s AFCON will be held from 15 June to 13 July 2019.

