AFCON 2019: Moses reacts after being included by Rohr in Super Eagles squad
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 14 hours 49 minutes ago
Levante forward, Simon Moses has expressed his happiness over the decision of Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, to include him in the Super Eagles’ final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Rohr, on Sunday, included Moses in the Super Eagles’ final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Egpyt.

The 23-year-old, who missed out from Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup squad in Russia due to injury, told Brila FM: “It’s not easy to make the final 23-man list, am happy and we all are still fighting for a place in the first XI.

“The next stage now is to fight for your position in the team, and I believe the coach has the right players to put in the right place to make a good result.”

This year’s AFCON will be held from 15 June to 13 July 2019.

