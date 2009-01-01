Home | News | General | Okorocha denied entry into National Aseembly for Inauguration
Ihedioha reverses Imo University status to Polytechnic, appoints new rector
I am ready to surrender my immunity if found guilty of corruption – Seyi Makinde

Okorocha denied entry into National Aseembly for Inauguration



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 15 hours 11 minutes ago
Former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha arrived National Assembly premises at 7:40.am on Tuesday ahead of the inauguration but was denied accreditation.

Okorocha, who was declared winner of the Imo West Senatorial District, was not issued certificate of return by INEC.

However, a federal high court in Abuja last week ordered that he be given his return certificate.

It was, however, gathered that Okorocha was not accredited by the National Assembly management to attend the inauguration.


It was not clear if INEC had complied with the court’s directive.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

