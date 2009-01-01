Home | News | General | Violence erupts in Lagos as Kano Pillars fans invade the pitch, attack referee (video)

- Kano Pillars fans on Monday, June 20, invaded the pitch at the Agege stadium

- Their target and aim was to harm the center referee Quadri Adebimpe

- The fans were livid with Adebimpe's action in the match between Pillars and Enugu Rangers

There was serious violence on Monday evening, June 10, at the Agege stadium in Lagos as fans of NPFL club Kano Pillars stormed the pitch at the ongoing Super Six playoff.

The fans invaded the pitch in the encounter between Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers which ended 1-1 as the Flying Antelopes kept their Champions League hopes alive.

Kano Pillars' captain Rabiu Ali scored the first goal for his side via a superb free kick in the 58th minute, but the Rangers came back into the game via a penalty ten minutes to final whistle.

And before referee Adebimpe blew the final whistle, Kano Pillars had a free kick which was not scored and the match official ended the match afterwards.

Rabiu Ali was then annoyed with how the referee ended the match claiming that the referee did not allow them to play the full minutes.

He was engaging in serious vituperation on the pitch against the referee before Kano Pillars fans got livid and decided to storm the pitch.

They are were seen holding all sorts of harmful objects with the intention of harming the center referee, but the securities on ground were of help to the match official.

Meanwhile, the League Management Company (LMC) are expected to make a decision on the ugly incident which occurred at the Agege stadium.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Femi Okebukola, a referee who officiated the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Week 4 fixture between El-Kanemi vs Nasarawa, on Thursday, January 24, was reported dead.

Shehu Dikko, the League Management Company (LMC) boss, confirmed Okebukola died in a ghastly motor accident while returning to his in Ibadan from Maiduguri.

