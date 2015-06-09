Home | News | General | Ekweremadu's official vehicles returned as 8th National Assembly ended

The deputy Senate president in the just concluded 8th Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, on Monday night, June 10, returned his official vehicles.

According to the reports by Daily Trust, a source close to Ekweremadu said the vehicles were returned last night after being serviced and washed.

A source close to Ekweremadu said the outgoing deputy Senate president did not drive in his official vehicles immediately after the last sitting of the 8th Senate last week Thursday, June 9.

The source said Ekweremadu’s official vehicles were taken for servicing and that they had been taken to his residence and were being washed before they would be returned to the National Assembly, possibly yesterday night or early this morning.

It was also learnt that two official vehicles each were parked at the parking space of the Senate president and the deputy speaker, only one was sighted at the parking space of the House speaker.

It was learnt that the other three presiding officers of the 8th Assembly, namely Senate president Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and deputy speaker Yusuf Suleimon Lasun, have all returned their official vehicles to the National Assembly.

The presiding officers of the 8th Assembly, inaugurated on June 9, 2015, had their tenure ended on Sunday, June 9, 2019, and they have already vacated their various offices.

Legit.ng previously reported that Ekweremadu said on Sunday, May 12, he would retire from the upper chamber in 2023.

The lawmaker representing Enugu west and who clocked 57, said in 2023, he will no longer seek for re-election to the Senate.

The ranking principal officer, said this during the birthday celebration adding that it was time to quit the legislature.

