Home | News | General | Top Serie A club shun Mourinho to appoint another Portuguese coach

- Roma have signed Paulo Fonseca as their new manager in a two-year contract

- The Portuguese manager led Braga and Shakthar Donetsk to domestic titles

- Fonseca replaces Ranieri who was interim boss for the rest of the 2018-19 season

Roma have appointed former Shakthar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca as the Portuguese gaffer penned a new two-year deal.

The 46-year-old took over from Claudio Ranieri who was caretaker coach following the sacking of Eusebio di Francesco last season.

Fonseca had previously coached Portuguese sides - FC Porto and Sporting Braga before moving to Ukraine with Shakhtar.

READ ALSO: NBA finals 2019: Raptors lose 105-106 to Warriors but lead series at 3-2

The former Portuguese defender is now taking on a new challenge, with Roma president Jim Pallotta after his appointment on the club’s website: "We are pleased to welcome Paulo Fonseca to the club.

"Paulo is a young and ambitious coach with international experience, a winning mentality and is known for his brave and offensive idea of ​​football that will excite our fans.

"From the first time I spoke to him he immediately expressed his desire to come to Rome and his enthusiasm in accepting a new challenge, starting to work with our players to set up a team that the fans can feel proud of."

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Fonseca added on his arrival in the Italian capital: "I am very happy to have been appointed as the new coach of AS Roma and I would like to thank the entire leadership of the club for the opportunity given to me.

"I am enthusiastic and motivated by the challenge that awaits us and I look forward to moving to Rome, meeting our fans and starting work.

"I believe that together we will be able to create something special."

Fonseca made over 100 appearances in the Portuguese top flight before retiring in 2005.

He has tasted domestic cup success in Portugal and Ukraine while also guiding Shakhtar to three successive league titles.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has been offered a three-year deal by Serie A giants AS Roma.

The Portuguese gaffer has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United last December.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...