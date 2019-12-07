Home | News | General | WhatsApp issues strong warning to users, vows to sue anybody who goes against its rules

WhatsApp has said it will take legal action against people or companies who break its rules, even if the breach happens on another platform.

It should be noted that the messaging apps has strict rules guiding the users’ behavior on the platform as anybody who breaks it could be face an immediate ban, Metro UK reports.

In the new warning, users who goes outside of the app to break the rules of WhatsApp will still be face penalty as its enforcers will bring defaulters to book.

The companies said: “WhatsApp is committed to using the resources at its disposal – including legal action - to prevent abuse that violates our terms of service, such as automated or bulk messaging, or non-personal use.

“This is why in addition to technological enforcement, we also take legal action against individuals or companies that we link to on-platform evidence of such abuse. WhatsApp reserves its right to continue taking legal action in such circumstances.”

One of the rules not to break on the app avoid sending messages on the app using bots, otherwise known as automated or bulk messaging.

“Beginning on December 7, 2019, WhatsApp will take legal action against those we determine are engaged in or assisting others in abuse that violates our Terms of Service, such as automated or bulk messaging, or non-personal use, even if that determination is based on information solely available to us off our platform,” the company added.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp would begin showing adverts as from next year, 2020, Facebook, its parent company, has confirmed.

Facebook, which bought WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion, revealed the new development at its annual marketing summit in the Netherlands, UK Independent reports.

The new development is opposed to what the creators of the app promised users, that it would not sell ads to people.

As an alternative to selling ads, the app owners charged a yearly fee of 99 cents to generate revenue to cover the cost of hosting.

