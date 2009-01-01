Home | News | General | Man United get massive transfer boost as £107m-goalkeeper set to replace David de Gea

- Jan Oblak has handed a huge transfer boost to United with the news that the shot-stopper wants tomove to the EPL side

- United must meet the Slovenian's £107m buyout clause to sign the Slovenian from Atletico

- Oblak is furious Atletico will lose some of their best legs this summer

Jan Oblak has reportedly handed Manchester United a massive transfer boost after disclosing he prefers a switch to Old Trafford if he quits Atletico Madrid.

According to UK Sun report, Spanish shot-stopper David De Gea is still refusing to pen an extension at Man United, with Red Devils chiefs are now considering Atletico Madrid goalie Oblak as a possible replacement.

However, United must cough out about £107m to meet the Slovenian’s £107m buyout clause, with additional reports from ESPN claiming the 26-year-old is a boyhood United supporter and "favours a move to Old Trafford over Paris Saint-Germain".

READ ALSO: Ronaldo refuses to speak about Ballon d'Or chances as Van Dijk emerges favourite

Also, Oblak is unhappy that Atletico Madrid will lose some of their best legs this summer, with Frenchman Antoine Griezmann demanding a transfer request.

The quartet of Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Juanfran are heading towards the exit doors at the Wanda Metropolitano.

At the last count, the French Ligue 1 champions are likely to sign De Gea if they fail to land Oblak.

SunSport further revealed that Man United’s eggheads are ready to accept an offer raging between £60m and £75m from PSG.

Interestingly, the Red Devils are also preparing a £20m compensation for the 28-year-old Spaniard, to make him leave this summer instead of waiting for his contract to run out next summer.

PAY ATTENTION:Install Pitch Football app for FREE to easily access stats, news and live updates

De Gea understands he will earn a fortune from his next club if there is no transfer fee to be paid.

The Spaniard is expected to remain at Old Trafford this summer unless he receives an alert from his bankers to take a bow.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David de Gea has dropped a huge hint he could leave Manchester United this summer as he seeks wage parity elsewhere.

The Spanish goalkeeper's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain as he is yet to agree a new deal with the Red Devils.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...