Belgian star Hazard set to become 2nd highest paid Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid new signing Eden Hazard is set to become the club's second most paid player as he will earn about $10 million a year.

The Belgian star recently completed a five year move to Los Blancos from Chelsea in a deal valued around £88 million but will rise to about 130 million owing to add ons and other packages.

Talk Sport quoting ABC revealed the two time Europa League champion will be paid close to £9.8million-a-year, while bonuses are expected to raise that base figure by a sizeable amount.

Hazard's weekly wage at the Santiago Bernabeu stands at £188,000-a-week - lower than his £200,000-a-week salary at Chelsea.

Though, the attacker did not take pay cut to join his new club, however, his wage at the Bridge is reported as a gross total.

Meaning his take home after tax was way less than contrary to what was reported in the media during his reign at the Premier League club.

According to report from the club, only captain Sergio Ramos is the highest paid player at the club.

The Spaniard currently earns a sum of £10.7 million-a-year net (€12m-a-year), which equates to around £206,000-a-week.

Ramos was tipped with a move to China in the last few weeks but the defender has debunked the rumours and plans to stay at Spanish club.

The 33-year-old has scored 59 goals in 419 appearances for the Galacticos since he joined them from Sevilla in 2005.

Hazard, on the other side made a total 352 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals since he joined them from Lille in 2012.

And he will be presented to thousands of adoring fans at the Bernabeu on Thursday, where he will wear the number 7 shirt, previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid have completed the signing of Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard in a five year deal valued around £130 million.

The Belgian is expected to undergo medicals at the Spanish club next week after which he will be presented to the fans on June 13.

According to SunSport, the two clubs agreed on a deal for the player with the initial negotiation pegged at £88.5 million.

