It will be unfair to exclude southeast from leadership of executive, judiciary and legislature - Group

An advocacy group, South East Equity Alliance (SEA) has said people from the geopolitical zone deserve to be in leadership positions in the 9th National Assembly.

Amaechi Nwoha, SEA’s director, Contact and Mobilisation, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, June 10.

He said it would be grossly unfair for the southeastern part of the country not to hold a prominent position in any of the three arms of government.

Nwoha said: “It will be unconscionable to exclude the South-East from the leadership of the executive, judiciary and legislative arms of government."

He urged national assembly members-elect to be guided by their conscience and the spirit of national unity in selecting their leadership.

Nwoha said: “As you choose your leadership tomorrow, the South-East demands either, the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or the Deputy Speaker of the House of representatives."

The SEA’s director said that the southeast ought to be included into the emerging leadership in the country in the spirit of equity.

He said doing so would be a good reflection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of an all-inclusive government.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) rejected the candidature of Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate president and supported Senator Ali Ndume for the position.

The forum said some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporting Lawan may be doing so due to their pursuit of personal ambitions ahead of 2023.

The group, in a statement by its president, Yerima Shettima, on Monday, June 10, said Lawan's endorsement is "undemocratic and totally unacceptable".

The statement read: “We are happy to inform all Nigerian progressives that we have been vindicated in all the public declarations we made recently on the contentious seat of the Senate presidency.

“It is obvious that the desperation to make the road to Senate presidency smooth for Tinubu’s acolyte (Sen Lawan), Buhari’s foot-soldiers, especially Governor Nasir el-Rufai are coming up with a new narrative to pull blind wool over our eyes.

“The Kaduna governor is trying to sell a dummy to Nigerians that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has done the needful regarding Goje’s case with the EFCC.

