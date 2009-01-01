Home | News | General | Confusion as rich man steals chickens and docks to fuel his N140m BMW car

- A luxury car owner has been arrested for allegedly stealing chickens to buy fuel for his car

-The wealthy farmer was to have suffered financial woes and resorted to stealing domestic animals to afford gas money

-When confronted by the police the man admitted to his crimes and disclosed that his car was ‘thirsty’

A luxury BMW owner and wealthy farmer has been picked up by the police in China’s Sichuan province for allegedly stealing chickens and ducks from several villages in Linshui county, just so that he can afford to buy fuel for his luxury BMW car worth about 140 million.

According reports by Oddity Central, police in the county had been getting several reports from villagers about missing domestic animals, but no one had ever imagined that the culprit could be a wealthy farmer who also happened to be the owner of a luxury multi-story villa.

However, the wealthy man resorted to petty theft after he ran into a financial mess and could not afford to buy fuel for his ‘thirsty’ automobile any more. This had led him to stealing and selling off people’s domestic birds to enable him afford gas.

READ ALSO: Man caught while stealing wife’s underwear in Edo state

The report further noted that the several complaints that had been filed at the police station resulted into the officers of the law launching an investigation into the poultry thefts. Surveillance tapes showed that a bike with no plates was always making a return trip to the farmer’s house and further scrutiny of his activities revealed that some chicken dealers were often found at his residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

After gathering enough evidence to, the police officers brought in the luxury car owner for questioning. When he was confronted, Qiang (Pseudonym), admitted to the thefts and disclosed that his high-end car was really thirst and because of his financial situation at the time, he resorted to stealing and selling the domestic birds in other to subsidize his monthly fuel expenditure.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a bank thief who stole about N2 million from a financial institution using a black avocado as a weapon. The man fooled the bank authorities by making them think the fruit was a grenade.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

BUSTED: Police Parade Uber Driver for Allegedly Stealing Owner's Car | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...