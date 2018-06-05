Home | News | General | God is not dead - Lady says after her 5-month-old daughter was ‘resurrected’ through prayers

- A Nigerian lady shared the inspiring story of how her 5-month-old daughter resurrected from the dead

- The excited woman expressed her gratitude to God for hearing her prayers

- Many Nigerians have reacted to this very rare testimony

A woman identified as Emike Thelma Okeke stunned many Nigerians with the shocking story of a miraculous event that happened to her. According to her, when her daughter was five months old, she fell gravely ill. But in an unexpected way, she came back to life through prayers.

The woman whose excitement knew no bounds spoke of how her daughter fell ill on June 5, 2018. The little girl was taken to the hospital but her sickness only grew worse. It was in this dire situation that Emike heard a voice telling her to pray.

Against her better judgment, she obeyed the voice and prayed for her daughter. In spite of her prayers, her daughter died while in the hospital. In a despairing and panicky tone, Emike Thelma intensified her prayers. A voice told her afterwards that her prayer had been answered.

At that exact moment, the nurses came screaming to her. They led her to the ward where her daughter was, and there and then, Thelma found her little girl crying. The grateful lady shared this testimony with much gusto.

See the post below:

Many Nigerians have reacted to her miraculous testimony in several ways. See some reactions below:

Recently, a lady presumed dead allegedly came to life after three days. Following her 'resurrection', the woman reached out to her fans and 'haters' on Facebook.

