- Man United have inquired from Barcelona how much Ivan Rakitic will cost this summer.

- The La Liga champions are looking to sell this summer to finance their own transfer

- Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann would both command huge transfer fees

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona over a possible switch for Ivan Rakitic this summer.

According to Daily Mail report, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on improving his side’s quality, with the Norwegian keen on a price to land the experienced midfielder this summer.

The La Liga champions are eager to finance moves for Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann with the 31-year-old Croatian midfielder set to leave for the EPL.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Rakitic, is now a top summer target for the Croatian.

At the last count, Rakitic, has won four La Liga titles and the Champions League since arriving Camp Nou back in 2014.

Barca are reportedly demanding for £50m for Rakitic as the addition of Frenkie de Jong at the Catalan side could force his opt for United next campaign.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has reportedly referred to Lionel Messi as a betrayer as his future remain uncertain at the club.

The Croatian has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou this summer following the Catalans disappointing ouster from this season Champions League championship.

Rakitic scored five goals and registered eight assists in all competitions for coach Ernesto Valverde's side but that might not be enough to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

