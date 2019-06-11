Home | News | General | LIVE UPDATES 2: Intrigues in House of Rep as Gbajabiamila, others stage epic battle for position of speaker

At the House of Representatives where members are holding their first sitting in the ninth legislative session, it is currently a mix of drama, anticipation, high expectations for the loyalists of the major contenders. Many weeks before the inauguration, the contenders including Femi Gbajabiamila, Emeka Nwajiuba and Umaru Bago had visited states across the country meeting traditional rulers, governors and political leaders pleading for votes. READ ALSO: 9th National Assembly: Live updates as lawmakers elect speaker, Senate The campaign gave the contenders the opportunity to share their manifestos ahead of the election. While the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the executive arm of government supports Gbajabiamila, some Nigerians believe the emergence of Emeka Nwajiuba would further boost the unity strongly desired by the country. Reports also show that following the emergence of Ahmed Lawan as Senate president, there had been last-minute pressures on Bago to step down. NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better. Nigerians react as President Buhari fails to deliver speech at inauguration | Legit TV [embedded content]

House of Reps inauguration The clerk of the National Assembly reads out the proclamation of President Muhammadu Buhari for the inauguration of the ninth House of Representatives. He then goes ahead to take a register of all the members-elect in preparation for the election. However, a mild drama ensued when the members loyal to Gbajabiamila clapped when his name was mentioned. They also booed Bago when his name was mentioned. He says 358 members-elect are present in the House and that the voting would begin.

House of Reps inauguration Member-elect, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has nominated Femi Gbajabiamila. His nomination was seconded by Linda Ikpeazu. Gbajabiamila simply said he accepts the nomination. He said he would not address his colleagues since Jibrin had spoken glowingly about him in the course of nominating him.

House of Reps inauguration Abubakar Yunus Ahmad from Gombe state nominates Umaru Bago as the speaker of the ninth House of Representatives. His nomination was seconded by another member-elect on the platform of the PDP, Mark Gbilla. Bago accepts the nomination and argues in favour of federal character.

House of Reps inauguration The clerk of the House closes nominations making Gbajabiamila and Bago the two contenders for the position of the speaker. He also states the rules to be followed in the casting of votes. Two voting points are created for easy and quick exercise.

House of Reps inauguration Voting commences with four lawmakers-elect called out to cast their ballots at the same time because of the number of members-elect. The voting process is rowdy as some members-elect tackle one another. It is learnt that the agitators are not happy with the process. The clerk is making frantic efforts to calm frayed nerves. This forces the clerk to sound a warning and telling the members-elect to conduct themselves orderly.

House of Reps inauguration The mother of Femi Gbajabiamila is currently at the lower chamber of the National Assembly to witness the election of the leadership. Her presence was confirmed by Desmond Elliot, a lawmaker at the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Lagos, Ogun national assembly members vote Members of the House of Reps from Lagos and Ogun states have voted for their preferred candidates.

Ondo, Oyo and Osun states members vote Members of the House of Reps from Ondo, Osun and Oyo states have now voted for their preferred candidate. With this, all southwest states have now voted.

