Chelsea reportedly hold talks with Frank Lampard as replacement for Sarri

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with club's legend Frank Lampard over a possible return to Stamford Bridge as manager.

Current manager Maurizio Sarri is on the verge of leaving the club with report having it that he will be joining Juventus as replacement for Allegri.

And according to the report on Daily Mail, Chelsea have sat down with Frank Lampard and they have discussed the chances of him replacing Sarri.

Chelsea are understood to have doubts about Lampard's managerial experience as he has just a year under his belt with Derby County.

But he is held in high regard by owner Roman Abramovich after a stellar playing career with the club winning the Champions League title in 2012.

The Blues are set to give Sarri £5 million in compensation as he won the Europa League, reached the Carabao Cup final and finished third last season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how embattled Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is now said to be waiting for the Blues' board to decide this week on his future at Stamford Bridge.

Already, the Italian football tactician has been linked with a move to Juventus as the club want him to replace Allegri at Turin.

Sarri finished last season with Chelsea with tension of winning a title and also qualifying for the Champions League.

