- AFCON 2019 championship will get the attention of the continent and the world at large

- Naby Keita, Andrianarimanana and Fiston Abdoul Razak the three stars Super Eagles must watch out for

- The competition, which is the first to have 24 teams and staged in the summer kicks off on June 21

Nigeria have been grouped alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championship staging in Egypt this summer.

It will be recalled that this is the first time the Super Eagles returning to the continental competition for the first time since their triumph in 2013 in South Africa.

And they will need to make a statement in a bid to announce their return having missed out of the last two editions.

Although, coach Gernot Rohr and his players have been putting up finishing touches to their preparations as they faced another AFCON bound team Zimbabwe in a test game last weekend.

A result which which was not satisfactory to most Nigerian football fans as both sides played goalless draw at the Stephen Keshi Stadium over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the three time AFCON kings will have to step up their game if they must progress to the next round as there are no more minnows in African football.

Legit.ng however x-rays three star players from other group B teams the Super Eagles must watch out for.

1. Arohasina Andrianarimanana: is an attacking midfielder who currently plays for South African side Kaizer Chiefs.

He played a key role in his Madagascar's maiden qualification for their first ever AFCON competition in Egypt this summer.

The 28-year-old was named in the 2018 COSAFA Cup player of the tournament following his impressive performance for his country.

2. Fiston Abdoul Razak: The Burundi striker plays for Algerian topflight league side JS Kabylie and has scored seven goals in 21 appearances in the 2018-19 season.

The 25-year-old who has scored 17 goals in 37 matches since he made his debut for the national team joined the Canary in 2018.

Before moving to the north African country, Razak fired his former club Al-Zawraa to win the Iraqi Premier League title at the end of 2017–18 season.

3. Naby Keita: The Guinea and Liverpool midfielder had an exciting 2018-19 season after playing a crucial role in the Reds' Champions League triumph.

The 24-year-old scored three goals and one assist after 32 matches in all competitions during the out-gone season.

And his presence will give his Guinean colleagues a boost, but more importantly, Nigeria must be wary of the midfielder.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been dropped by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr ahead of Nigeria's campaign at the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt.

Semi Ajayi who plays for English club Rotherham United was also reported to have been dropped by Gernot Rohr who was not impressed with his game.

At the just concluded Premier League season, Kelechi Iheanacho struggled for form and was left on the bench for most games for his club.

