Woman reveals how she sat for exam at hospital 30 minutes after giving birth

A 21-year-old woman has disclosed in an interview that she took one of her secondary school leaving exams 30 minutes after giving birth. This news has come as a shock to many.

Almaz Derese, who is from Metu in western Ethiopia, had hoped to sit the tests before her baby was born, but the exams were postponed because of Ramadan.

She went into labour on Monday shortly before the first paper was due to start. She said:“Because I was rushing to sit for the exam, my labour wasn’t difficult at all,” Ms Almaz said.

She took her English, Amharic and maths exams in the Karl Metu hospital, but hopes to take the remaining tests at the exam centre over the next two days.

The new mother said that studying while being pregnant was not a problem and she did not want to wait until next year to graduate.

Monday’s exams went well, she added. Her husband, Tadese Tulu, disclosed that he had to persuade the school to allow her to take the exams at the hospital.

Ms Almaz now wants to take a two-year course that will prepare her for university.Her baby son is said to be doing well.

