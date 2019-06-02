Home | News | General | Bishop Agyin-Asare admonishes Christians who use office hours for Bible studies

The founder and leader of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare, has descended on Christian who tend to use office hours to pursue their matters of faith.

Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare, has admonished Christians to refrain from using office working hours to discuss matters of their faith and their Bible.

Bishop Agyin-Asare, who presides over Perez Chapel International, asked Christians to recognize that there is time and place for everything.

He advised them to use their break time or hours outside the working period to study the Holy Scriptures.

According to a Classfmonline.com report, the popular Christian preacher told his congregation at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu on Sunday, 2 June 2019, that: “Your work must give glory to God, so, you must be happy to go to work. And if you are working, work as unto the Lord”.

He continued: “If it is as unto the Lord, then when you go to the office, you are not going to put your feet on the table and be doing cutters in the office.

“Mr Christian, Sister Christian, you won’t use office hours to study your Bible. If you want to study then study before office hours and study at break time because you are working as unto the Lord."

Bishop Agyin-Asare sought to make the point that disregard for proper time and place in fulfillment of one's duties or faith tends to be counterproductive and ineffective.

