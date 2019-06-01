Ahmed Idris elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker, House of Reps
- 4 hours 52 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase from Plateau State has been elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.
He was picked by Sade Sole from Katsina state while Onifiok Luke, a PDP lawmaker from Akwa Ibom state, seconded his nomination.
Mr Wase was elected unopposed by about 358 lawmakers.
He was the All Progressives Congress’ most preferred candidate for the office.
He was on a joint ticket with the new speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.
Details coming…
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 97 of 97