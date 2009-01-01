Home | News | General | It wasn’t a win or lose contest… I challenged Omo-Agege to make a statement -Ekweremadu
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 21 minutes ago
Ike Ekweremadu, senator representing Enugu west, says he ran for office of deputy senate president to make a statement.

Speaking with journalists after losing the contest for the office of deputy senate president to Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator said he only made up his mind to run this morning.

Omo-Agege polled 68 votes to defeat the former deputy senate president who polled 37 votes.

“We need to exonerate ourselves. It was not a contest to win or lose, I wanted to make a statement,” he said.


“For over 20 years, I have been very busy with politics and governance. So, I think I can have a rest and reflect on other things.

“I believe there must be a referendum. Look at what happened on a day I was presiding and the chamber was invaded. It is embarrassing that someone who led that operation will take a bow and endorsed and we all work home like it doesn’t matter.

“I wanted a situation where we could present a referendum in respect of what transpired.”

Ekweremadu said he thought the All Progressives Congress (APC) would produce a “consensus candidate that we can all be proud of.”

The lawmaker was first elected into the upper legislative chamber in 2003.

