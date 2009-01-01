Home | News | General | Breaking: Buhari reacts to emergence of Lawan, Gbajabiamila as Senate president, speaker

- President Buhari congratulated the newly elected leaders of the ninth National Assembly

- The president commended the transparent and fair nature of the voting process, adjudging it as a plus for the democracy in the country

- Buhari also charged the winners to use their exalted positions for the higher interest of the country, adding that the executive does not want a rubber stamp legislature

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly elected presiding officers of the ninth National Assembly.

Senator Ahmed Lawan, from Yobe, on Tuesday, June 11, emerged new Senate president when he polled 79 votes to defeat his only contender, Sen. Ali Ndume, from Borno, who scored 28 votes.

The House of Representatives also elected Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), as the speaker of the 9th House of Representatives when he polled 281 votes against Umar Bago, who got 76.

In a statement by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president also saluted all the national legislators and their political parties for their display of patriotism and non-partisanship before and during the election.

He commended the transparent and fair nature of the voting process, adjudging it as a plus for the democracy in the country.

President Buhari described the emergence of the new leaders of the legislative branch of government as “a new dawn, different from duplicity and perfidy of the immediate past”.

He, however, charged the winners to use their exalted positions for the higher interest of the country, her people, and for the growth of democracy.

He said: ”The executive does not desire a rubber stamp legislature.

"While separation of powers is essential, collaboration among all arms of government should be the name of the game. Opposition need not be virulent.

”Stepping into the Next Level, the legislature has a big role to play for the goals of the administration to be achieved.This is for the ultimate good of the nation.”

The president urged contestants who lost out to be gallant in defeat and join hands with the victors who should exhibit magnanimity and eschew vindictiveness.

“At the end of the day, we, the people, who elected our representatives at the national level, are the winners,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Ondo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) described the emergence of Senator Lawan and Gbajabiamila as the president and speaker of the 9th National Assembly as a good omen for a new phase of democracy and development in Nigeria.

Alex Kalejaiye, the state’s publicity secretary of the party, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, June 11 in Akure.

