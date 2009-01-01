Home | News | General | NASS leadership: Yahaya Bello congratulates Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Omo-Agege, Wase

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has congratulated the Senator Ahmad Lawan, on his emergence as president of the Senate and chairman of the 9th National Assembly.

The governor also congratulated the senator representing Delta central senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege who emerged as deputy Senate president.

In a statement personally signed by him, Governor Bello said: “On behalf of the government and people of Kogi state, I congratulate Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan, the new Senate president and chairman of the National Assembly and his deputy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“Their emergence not only reaffirms the primacy of the popular will, it also underlines our collective preference as a party for a credible legislature which will work for Nigerians. Our confidence in Senator Lawan’s capacity and competence to lead it is massive.”

In a separate letter, the governor also congratulated Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila who emerged the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly.

Applauding the victory, Bello praised the All Progressives Congress party (APC)'s doggedness in putting up a united front in line with the governing party's ideology.

“Credit must also go to our overall leader, President Muhammadu Buhari for his steadfast impartiality and fatherly roles while the various aspirants to leadership of both chambers in the National Assembly jostled for advantage.

“This is the time for the National Assembly to genuinely consolidate on the next level of change promised to Nigerians,” he stated.

Similarly, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, June 11, congratulated newly elected presiding officers and members of the ninth National Assembly on their successful inauguration.

In a statement sent to journalists by his chief press secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa lauded the resilience and political sagacity of the newly elected presiding officers of the ninth National Assembly.

