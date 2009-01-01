Home | News | General | Saraki reacts as Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Omo-Agege, Wase emerge as principal officers of 9th NASS

The Senate president in the 8th National Assembly, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated the newly elected principal officers of the 9th National Assembly.

In a series of tweets on his personal Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki, the former Senate president congratulated the new Senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan; his deputy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; the new speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Hon Idris Wase.

READ ALSO: INEC finally issues return certificate to Okorocha

Legit.ng notes that Saraki asked the new principal officers to put the Nigerian people first in all they do, and protect the integrity of the legislature.

The former Kwara state governor also wished all elected lawmakers success as they work to serve the country.

As he tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the newly elected president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said he will be fair to his colleagues irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliation.

He said this while delivering his remarks at the end of the inauguration of the 9th Senate, which saw to his emergence.

Lawan said the Senate under his leadership would do justice to all to ensure that it performs its role for the benefit of Nigerians.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

No lawmaker is in the House of Assembly for the people - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...