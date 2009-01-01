Home | News | General | Nigerian declares war against Ghana star as they battle for N1m

- Nigeria’s Rilwan Babatunde will defend his international welterweight against Daniel Lartey of Ghana

- The bout is set to hold at Gotv Boxing night 19 on Sunday, July 14, as the event makes a return to Lagos after the previous edition was held in Ibadan

- There will also be six domestic bouts as a grand prize of N1m is up for grabs for the best boxer of the night

Nigeria’s Rilwan 'Babyface' Babatunde, who is the reigning West African Boxing Union welterweight champion, will defend his belt against Daniel Lartey of Ghana in an international welterweight title bout set to hold in the 19th of Gotv Boxing Night.

The bout which is the biggest of the seven bouts on the night is scheduled to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium as the event makes a return to Lagos.

Aside the international bout, 12 other boxers will also be on parade.

Billed to fight in a national challenge duel, Tope “Berinja” Agboola will face reigning African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph.

Another big bout will see current West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, take on Hammed “Ese Hammed” Ganiyu.

The event will equally see former ABU featherweight title champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman, return to action when he faces Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje in a national challenge contest.

Another featherweight challenge clash will see Kazeem “The Light” Oliwo square up to Tope “TP Rock” Musa.

In the light welterweight division, Akeem “Sugar Boy” Olaiwola will face Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu, while Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla will take on Isaac “I Star” Chukwudi.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opeyemi Adeyemi picked up a cash prize of N1 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial trophy after emerging the best boxer at the 18th edition.

Although the 19-year-old boxer finished his six-round bout against Sadiq Adeyemi with a draw, his performance on the night was enough to hand him a cash prize.

