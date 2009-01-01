Home | News | General | Speed Darlington lays curses on music platforms that upload his songs for free

- US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has called out music platforms uploading his songs for free

- In a clip, the rapper can be seen ranting and placing curses on such people

- He stated that he works too hard and no one should upload his music for free

Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has sent a serious warning to music platforms that upload his songs for free.

In a recently released clip, the rapper, was ranting and placing curses on music platforms that upload his songs and have people download them for free.

He stated that he works really hard and hated the fact that people were reaping the fruits of his labour and not inviting him to eat.

The controversial celebrity heaped curses on a certain music download platform and his rhetoric, as serious as they were, left many of his fans cracking up.

Meanwhile, just recently, US-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, weighed in on the house saga between Blessing Okoro and Onye Eze.

In a post shared on Instagram, Darlington stated that if he were elected president, he will jail Onye Eze for humiliating Okoro.

The singer later took back his words and admitted that what the blogger did was trespassing which is a crime under the law.

