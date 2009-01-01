Home | News | General | Breaking: At last, INEC finally issues return certificate to Okorocha (photo)
Breaking: At last, INEC finally issues return certificate to Okorocha (photo)



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally issued a return certificate to Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo state.

The commission had been directed to issue the certificate to the former governor by a Federal High court in Abuja on Friday, June 7, The Nation reports.

READ ALSO: Buhari govt is driving Nigeria towards disaster, instability - OBJ

Legit.ng gathers that the electoral commission complied with the directive on Tuesday, June 11, following a meeting of its management.

Other issues were also discussed during the meeting.

See a copy of the certificate below:

INEC finally issues return certificate to Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha was given his return certificate on Tuesday, June 11
Source: UGC

The commission also released a press statement on the development:

INEC finally issues return certificate to Okorocha

INEC issued a press statement after releasing the return certificate to Okorocha.
Source: UGC

INEC finally issues return certificate to Okorocha

The statement was signed by the chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye
Source: UGC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a high court sitting in Imo state directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to issue a certificate of return to Rochas Okorocha as senator-elect for Imo West senatorial district.

The presiding judge, Ngozi Ukoha, reportedly restrained INEC from “departing from its decision not to issue a certificate of return in respect of Imo west senatorial district election.”

The judgment was reportedly dated Tuesday, June 11.

Ukoha gave the order while ruling on an application filed by Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliances (APGA), pending the determination of the motion on notice challenging the victory of Okorocha who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

2019 elections: Do you still trust INEC to conduct fair elections? - Nigerians speak - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

