Breaking: Gbajabiamila emerges House of Reps speaker as 9th NASS begins

Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila has emerged speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 11, the day the ninth National Assembly was inaugurated.

Gbajabiamila was elected by members of the House of Representatives to pilot the affairs of the House for the next four years.

Legit.ng gathers that the new speaker, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, is representing Surulere 1 federal constituency in the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila, who was born on June 25, 1962, attended Mainland Preparatory School, after which he attended Igbobi College in Yaba, Lagos, King William's College on the Isle of Man, United Kingdom, Atlanta's John Marshall Law School, United States, and the University of Lagos in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on Friday, May 31, made clarification as to who actually chose Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives in the ninth National Assembly.

El-Rufai said that contrary to popular opinion, it was President Muhammadu Buhari who made the choice, not the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor went on to say that Gbajabiamila was chosen based on his experience and industrious nature in legislative affairs.

He said: “There was a misconception that Femi’s candidature was from Bola Tinubu but the fact is that it was President Muhammadu Buhari himself who chose him because of his commitment and dedication to legislative duties.‎ The President told me because I was not in Nigeria when he took the decision.

“Some of our colleagues raised some misgivings but it’s just a matter of working chemistry, whom you can work it comfortably; not competence or whatever.

“The last four years in the National Assembly have taught us bitter lessons about working chemistry,‎ and here in Kaduna State, I take part in choosing who becomes the Speaker of the State Assembly. So, I told the President that he must be involved in the process this time around."

