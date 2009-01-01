Home | News | General | Breaking: Ahmed Wase declared deputy speaker unopposed

Ahmed Idris Wase has emerged has deputy speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives for 9th Assembly after he was nominated and returned unopposed.

Ahmed Wase from Plateau state emerged unopposed after he was nominated for the office by Sada Soli from Katsina state.

When the clerk made an announcement for another nomination there was none and Idris was declared the deputy speaker.

He is the All Progressives Congress’ most preferred candidate for the office.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the House of Representatives on Tuesday elected Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), as the speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila was declared speaker after an election following his nomination by the former Appropriations Committee Chairman, Rep. Jibrin Abdulmumin (APC-Kano).

Omolori announced that 358 members voted, saying Gbajabiamila scored 281 votes out of 358 votes cast against Rep. Umar Bago who got 76.

Gbajabiamila, who was born in 1962, is a 4th term member and majority Leader in the 8th House of Representatives.

