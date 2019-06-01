Home | News | General | Falcons to go big against Korea to avoid going home

The Super Falcons will throw all their firewoods into the furnace when they file out against their counterparts from Korea Republic today in their second match of the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

Venue is the Stade des Alpes in the city of Grenoble, where Group A’s bottom-of-the-table clash will begin at 3pm.

The team again trained at the Stade Eugène Thenard on the Avenue du General de Charles Gaulle, on Tuesday, and apart from Michael, the remaining 22 players are rearing to go against the Far East Asians.

Super Falcons

In Michael’s absence, petite Chidinma Okeke, a former junior international who featured for Nigeria at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup also staged in France last year summer, will start at right back. She was impressive against the Norwegians when she replaced Michael in the 53rd minute on Saturday.

The central defensive pairing of veteran Onome Ebi and Osinachi Ohale will be maintained, as left back Ngozi Ebere. In the midfield, Dennerby will decide whether to once more go with the trio of Ngozi Okobi, Rita Chikwelu and Halimatu Ayinde, or rest the latter for Portugal–based Chinaza Uchendu.

France 2019: Super Falcons dare Norway for 3 points(Opens in a new browser tab)

Desire Oparanozie, Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega will be saddled with the assignment of getting the goals that will keep Falcons’ hopes of remaining in France beyond 17th June.

While Nigeria and Korea DPR have squared up to each other on two occasions at the FIFA World Cup (one win each way), it is a first meeting for the Super Falcons and the Koreans of the south.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...