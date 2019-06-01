Home | News | General | Falcons to go big against Korea to avoid going home
Robber raped me with poly bag as condom, teacher tells court
Photos: Buhari, Tinubu, Lawan, Gbaja, others at Democracy Day Dinner

Falcons to go big against Korea to avoid going home



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Super Falcons will throw all their firewoods into the furnace when they file out against their counterparts from Korea Republic today in their second match of the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

Venue is the Stade des Alpes in the city of Grenoble, where Group A’s bottom-of-the-table clash will begin at 3pm.

The team again trained at the Stade Eugène Thenard on the Avenue du General de Charles Gaulle, on Tuesday, and apart from Michael, the remaining 22 players are rearing to go against the Far East Asians.

Super Falcons
Super Falcons

In Michael’s absence, petite Chidinma Okeke, a former junior international who featured for Nigeria at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup also staged in France last year summer, will start at right back. She was impressive against the Norwegians when she replaced Michael in the 53rd minute on Saturday.

The central defensive pairing of veteran Onome Ebi and Osinachi Ohale will be maintained, as left back Ngozi Ebere. In the midfield, Dennerby will decide whether to once more go with the trio of Ngozi Okobi, Rita Chikwelu and Halimatu Ayinde, or rest the latter for Portugal–based Chinaza Uchendu.

France 2019: Super Falcons dare Norway for 3 points(Opens in a new browser tab)

Desire Oparanozie, Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega will be saddled with the assignment of getting the goals that will keep Falcons’ hopes of remaining in France beyond 17th June.

While Nigeria and Korea DPR have squared up to each other on two occasions at the FIFA World Cup (one win each way), it is a first meeting for the Super Falcons and the Koreans of the south.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 113