Photos: Buhari, Tinubu, Lawan, Gbaja, others at Democracy Day Dinner



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 31 minutes ago
From the left, President Brahim Ghali of Zaharawi Republic; Wife of the Vice President Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Vice President Yemi Osiinbajo; Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari; President Muhammadu Buhari; President Have Geingobe of Namibia;and President George Weah of Liberia during a gala night to mark the 2019 Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/06/2019
APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Chairman Nigerians Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Chairman BUA, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu and Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikumle Amosu discussing during a gala night to mark the 2019 Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/06/2019
APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (r) congratulating the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal while Industrialist, Captain Hosa Okubor m) watched them during a gala night  to mark the 2019 Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/06/2019
CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele (l) watched the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State (r) during a gala night to mark the 2019 Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/06/2019
Deputy Senate President, flanked by Mr. Olusegun Awolowo and Senator Andy Ubah during a gala night to mark the 2019 Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/06/2019
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita during a gala night to mark the 2019 Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/06/2019
From the left, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno; Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal; Former Borno State Governor, Senator Alimodu Sheriff; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu; Former SDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Amb. Babagana Kingibe and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege during a gala night to mark the 2019 Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/06/2019
Wives of Former Heads of State during a gala night to mark the 2019 Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/06/2019
