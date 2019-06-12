Home | News | General | June 12: Next Level ‘ll restore peace, justice, prosperity to Nigeria – – Buhari

—Host world leaders in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari last night promised that the Next Level government that started on May 29, will restore peace, justice and bring prosperity for all Nigerians.

The President stated this when he hosted visiting Presidents, heads of government and members of the diplomatic Corps to a dinner and gala night at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja.

From the left, President Brahim Ghali of Zaharawi Republic; Wife of the Vice President Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Vice President Yemi Osiinbajo; Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari; President Muhammadu Buhari; President Have Geingobe of Namibia;and President George Weah of Liberia during a gala night to mark the 2019 Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/06/2019

The event is part of the activities lined up for the celebration of Nigeria’s Democracy day, now marked on June 12 every year.

The event also played host to former Nigerian Presidents and heads of states, Vice-Presidents, Presidents of courts of appeal and Justices of the supreme Court, chiefs justice of Nigeria, newly elected President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Amongst the Presidents presidents present were the leaders of Liberia, Rwanda, Gambia, Niger, Congo, Ghana, Chad, Uganda, Senegal, Mauritania and Italy.

The ceremony also featured former members of the Federal Executive Council and will continue today with a fanfare at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Speaking at the dinner, Secretary of the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha said the maiden celebration of Democracy Day on June 12 was unique and only that it coincided with the election of new leadership of the National Assembly, but it also hosted Presidents and Heads of Government from different countries.

