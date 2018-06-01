Home | News | General | Ohanaeze lauds June 12 commemoration as Democracy Day

APEX Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo world wide has lauded the Federal Government for commemorating June 12 and making it a Democracy Day and a Holiday.

Late MKO Abiola

Spokesman of the group, Chuks Ibegbu noted that nothing was too small to remember those who laid down their lives for Democracy.He suggested that those responsible for the annulment should be place in the Nigeria hall of Shame while those who suffered the effect should be in Nigeria Hall of Fame.

Ibegbu noted that some elements around late Chief MKO Abiola worked against June 12 and colluded with the Abacha junta to truncate the swearing in of the winner of the June 12 election. He therefore lauded President Buhari for this remarkable recognition but advised him to be a true democrat and shed his military baggages.

Buhari should be applauded — Prof Bolaji Akinyemi

ON the significance of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has this to say:

“President Buhari signing the bill into law recognising June 12, as Democracy Day, to me, closes the chapter on the mandate section of June 12. Buhari has given MKO the highest honour of the land.

“In short, it is like arguing pointlessly, saying he must be declared President –Elect even though he was never allowed to assume the office. I find it satisfactory and I think that the wisdom of President Buhari in giving all these things, including recognising June 12 as a Democracy Day should be applauded. We can then move on for pushing for the other aspect of June 12—, what it symbolises.

“The manifesto of June 12 was farewell to poverty which focused on the drive for infrastructural, education, health, developments, among others”.

June 12 yet to address the national question —Ayo Opadokun

GENERAL-Secretary, National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Mr. Ayo Opadokun, has said that the June 12 struggle is yet to address the multifarious problems confronting the country.

Opadokun, who was in the forefront of the June 12 struggle, said: “The dream of June 12 has not been realised. Pronouncing June 12 as Democracy to MKO Abiola is good but it does not represent the major plank of our struggle. If that election was not annulled, it meant that any Nigerian could contest for election in Nigeria without let or hindrance. Since the June 12 event, has Nigeria known peace? That is why we saying that President Buhari should act and call the ethnic nationalities to send their representatives for a national dialogue so that we can resolve the national question.

That is the most critical thing associated with June 12 and not just declaring the day as Democracy Day. Nigerians voted that day to unite the country but their efforts were thwarted by the military junta.

So, anyone who wants to change the fortunes of Nigeria must take a positive step because the current structure that is lopsided, warped and skewed cannot work.

Every state that has been coupled together by force cannot last.

