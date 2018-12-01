Home | News | General | Retraction
Retraction



RETRACTION

Corrigendum

In our online edition of Wednesday, May 8, 2019, we published a news story captioned “Amnesty Boss, Dokubo Alleges Blackmail, Defamation by Bribena Others”.

Architect (Pastor) Oyinmiebi Bribena, has complained profusely of the false, offensive and defamatory nature of the publication on his person both as a pastor, politician, businessman and philanthropist.

We retract the said publication in its entirety and profoundly apologise to Architect (Pastor) Oyinmiebi Bribena for any inconvenie4nce however, described, caused by the publication.

Editor

