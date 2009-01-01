Home | News | General | Meet the 23-man squad who won AFCON 2013 for Super under late Stephen Keshi

Nigeria's last triumph at an AFCON tournament was in 2013 in South Africa, where the Super Eagles became champions for the third time.

Late Stephen Keshi was coach of the national side that many did not even give a chance before making history in the green and white colors.

Six years on, many these star have retired from the game while others are still playing active football in small clubs in Europe.

Here are the 23 players who won the AFCON 2013 competition and where they are now presently

1. Vincent Enyeama

Vincent who was Nigeria's number one since the 2002 World Cup stood in between the sticks for the Super Eagles.

He left Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel and was rewarded with a better contract with Ligue 1 side Lille, until his retirement in 2018.

2. Austin Ejide

The former Hapoel Be’er Sheba shot-stopper did not have a taste of the action in South Africa but can be proud of a winners medal. The 36-year-old currently plays for Hapoel Hadera in Israel.

3. Chigozie Agbim

Agbim was one many home-based star taken to the AFCON tournament as third goalkeeper, the former Enugu Rangers star now plays for Delta Force FC.

4. Elderson Echiejile

The then Sporting Braga forward enjoyed playing at right-back and and went on to play topflight football with Monaco.

Echiejile now plays in Finland with HJK after loan spells with Standard Liege, Sporting Gijon, Sivasspor, and Cercle Brugge.

5. Juwon Oshaniwa

Oshaniwa's inclusion raised eyebrows but he was a substitute for Echiejile at left-back and made more impression at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He played for Ashdod FC then move to Scotland to play for Hearts and no record have where he is employed presently.

6. Joseph Yobo

He was the captain of the side going into the tournament but he only played a few games, losing his starting position to Kenneth Omeruo and Godfrey Oboabona at center-back.

Yobo is now retired having played for top clubs like Everton, Fenerbahce and Norwich City.

7. Efe Ambrose

Ambrose was an important player in the right full-back position and played all six matches leading the Super Eagles to glory in 2013.

He played in the Scottish Premier League with Celtics and Hibernian. Ambrose also teamed up with Frank Lampard's Derby County but he has been released after the club failed to gain promotion into the Premier League.

8. Azubuike Egwuekwe

The big central defender also found his way into Keshi's 23-man squad as a local based player plying his trade with Warri Wolves.

Egwuekwe currently plays for Super Sports United after a short spell in Finland with KuPS.

9. Kenneth Omeruo

The young lad was one of the players Keshi believed in and took the risk of playing him in the heart of the defence.

Omeruo had several loan spells in Turkey before moving to Spain to join Leganes where he has settled in with the La Liga club but he still a Chelsea player.

10. Godfrey Oboabona

The ex-Sunshine Stars center-back played all Super Eagles games in the AFCON 2013 and moved abroad to play for Rizespor in Turkey before joining Gorcia.

11. John Mikel Obi

Now leading the Super Eagles to AFCON 2019, Mikel was among the top stars Nigerians banked on at the tournament and he did not fail to disappoint.

After his lengthy spell with Chelsea in the Premier League, he move to China to join Tiajin Teda before playing in the Championships with Middlesbrough and now he has been released by the Riverside outfit.

12. Nosa Igiebor

Igiebor was a promising midfielder and the future of the Super Eagles coming from from La Liga side Real Betis.

He played for Maccabi Tel Aviv, Rizespor, Vancouver Whitecaps, but presently the plays in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta.

13. Ogenyi Onazi

Onazi was one of the few played that did not have many caps under their belts but he was a regular starter in the Keshi's squad.

The 26-year-old left Serie A side Lazio in 2016 to join Turkish giants Trabzonspor

14. Obiorah Nwankwo

The former Inter and Parma star did not kick the ball at the AFCON tournament but has enjoyed a few call ups under coaches in the post-Keshi era. He now plays in the Portuguese league with Boavista.

15. Fegor Ogude

The Valerenga midfielder was also one of the players that added to the numbers in the 2013 squad and he has since left Norway to play in Russia with Amkar Perm and Yenisey Krasnoyarsk.

16. Reuben Gabriel

The former Kano Pillars defensive midfielder also enjoyed his international career under Keshi and played for Kilmarnock, Boavista among others. He now pitches his tent with Saudi side Abha.

17. Ahmed Musa

Musa rise to greatness as a Super Eagles player did not start in one tournament, he has featured for the U20s before making through to Keshi's side.

The then CSKA Moscow star went on to sign for Leicester City before moving to Saudi club Al Nassr.

18. Emmanuel Emenike

He emerged one of the topscorers in the competition and the power-playing forward has toured Europe playing for several sides.

Emenike moved from Spartak Moscow to Fenerbache, then a brief spell with Al Ain, before joining West Ham, Olympiacos and Las Palmas in Spain.

19. Brown Ideye

The partnership of Brown Ideye and Emmanuel Emenike was incontestable as the attacking duo helped Nigerian clinch her third title.

Ideye made his name with Dynamo Kyiv in Ukraine then moved to the Premier League to play for West Bromwich Albion, then moved to Olympiacos, Tianjin Teda, Malaga and now Aris in Greece.

20. Victor Moses

Moses had his breakthrough spell in the national team with Keshi's tutored side and the Chelsea star has gone on to play for Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham, and Fenerbache on loan.

He retired from international engagements fro Nigeria after the 2018 World Cup to concentrate on club duties

21. Ikechukwu Uche

He had a disappointing spell at the AFCON competition despite being topscorer in the qualifiers for Nigeria but did not score a goal in South Africa.

The Villareal striker played for Granada, UNAL in Mexico then returned to Spain on a loan spell with Malaga. He now plays for Gimnastic in the Spanish lower division.

22. Ejike Uzoenyi

The former Enugu Rangers winger made his name in the CHAN tournament before being drafted into the Super eagles main team.

He had a brief spell with Ligue 1 side but moved to south Africa to play Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and now Ajax Cape Town.

23. Sunday Mba

The man who scored the winning goal that gave Nigeria the AFCON trophy did not get much attention on the international scene.

He played for Bastia in France and last joined Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey until 2017.

