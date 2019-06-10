Home | News | General | Two women, 6 children rescued from Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

- Two women and 6 children have been rescued from Boko Haram terrorists

- The troops neutralised one of the terrorists, others escaped with gunshot wounds

- Guns and other weapons were also recovered during the operation

Two women and six Children were rescued on Monday, the 10th of June 2019 from the Boko Haram terrorists by troops of 121 Battalion in conjunction with hunters in an ambush operation against some fleeing members of the sect at Gwadala village in the north eastern part of Borno state.

According to a statement by Army's deputy director of public relations, Ado Isa, contact was made with the criminals at Gwadala village axis during the operation.

The troops also neutralised one of the terrorists, others escaped with gunshot wounds and the following items were recovered:

1. One AK 47 rifle

2. One dane gun

3. Locally fabricated ammo and projectiles

Isa also stated that the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 7 Division Nigerian Army and commander sector 1 of Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, applauded the troops for their doggedness and also conveyed the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commendation for the successes so far achieved in the ongoing counter terrorism operations.

"The projections for ambushes, clearance operations and fighting patrols are part of the efforts embarked upon by the dogged troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army to consolidate on the gains and successes recorded so far in the ongoing operation "Halaka Dodo" to ensure the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are exterminated with the aim of having a lasting peace and security in the north east.

"Members of the public within the theatre are therefore urged to cooperate with the Army and other security agencies by sharing credible and timely information to troops in their efforts to fighting terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria," Isa said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army on Monday, June 10, said it killed nine ”social media personalities” of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP).

Colonel Sagir Musa, army director public relations, who disclosed this in a statement, said the annihilation of members of the Boko Haram media team further confirmed that the Nigerian Army has decimated the group and they no longer have freedom of action.

