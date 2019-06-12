LIVE UPDATES: 3rd Republic senators lament at Eagle Square, say they are victims of June 12 (photos, videos)

10:15 AM 3799 views by Nurudeen Lawal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, announced that June 12 will be celebrated as the new Democracy Day.

About a year after, the president on Monday, June 10, signed the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law.

The new law, according to the president's senior special assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, allows public holiday to be declared on June 12 every year, while May 29 is to be a handing-over date and working day.

“By the act amended and signed by Mr President, May 29 is no more a public holiday. June 12 is now a public holiday and the country’s Democracy Day,” Enang said.

Since 1999, May 29 has been observed as public holiday and Democracy Day.

Today will be the first time that Democracy Day will be observed on June 12.

In signing of the bill into law, the federal government also declared today as public holiday to commemorate the maiden National Democracy Day.

The federal government has invited world leaders for the maiden June 12 Democracy Day celebration instead of the May 29 inauguration ceremony to save cost.

The May 29 handing over was low-key as a number of the events slated for the occasion were moved to June 12 Democracy Day.

The event marking the June 12 Democracy Day celebration kicked off on June 7 with a Historical Exhibition in Arts, Pictures and Immersive Environment.

The historical exhibition was on June 9 followed by a Youth Concert, Creative Industry and Entertainment Night at the International Conference Centre.

On June 11, there was a Secondary Schools Exhibition/Panel Discussion which featured three events, the PMB Oratorical Contest, an Anti-corruption Summit and First Lady’s Commissioning Programme in Yola.

The maiden June 12 will start off this morning, Wednesday, June 12, with a parade at the Eagle Square and the Democracy Day programme will be wrapped up with a Dinner and Gala Night at the State House.

Legit.ng will be providing live updates of the historical June 12 celebration as the celebration kicks off at the Eagle Square.

Democracy Day: When Should We Celebrate It? | Legit TV

[embedded content]