Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool face tricky tests in leaked Premier League 2019/20 fixtures for opening day

- The 2019/20 Premier League fixtures will officially be released on Thursday, June 13

- However, the first round of games appear to have been leaked online hours before official announcement

- In the leaked fixtures, Liverpool will kick off their campaign with a trip to Burnley as Man City battle Wolves

The 2019/20 Premier League fixtures have allegedly been "leaked" online, just hours before the Thursday morning, June 13, official release.

A screenshot surfaced on Twitter appear to reveal the first round of fixtures ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Whereas the authenticity of the fixtures is yet to be confirmed, it appears the first games of the new season will present a tricky start to top teams.

According to the leaked fixtures, Tottenham will curtain raise the campaign with a home tie against newly-promoted side, Norwich City on Saturday, August 10.

Manchester United, who are expected to have a much-changed squad will host Brighton, with Arsenal facing a tricky fixture against Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, London sides Chelsea and West Ham will both travel to face Southampton and Watford respectively as Everton and Newcastle United go head-to-head at Goodinson Park.

Last season's Premier League runners up Liverpool will kickoff their campaign with a trip to Turf Moor to play Burnley.

Championship playoff winners, Aston Villa, will battle Leicester City as EPL Champions, Man City, draw curtains to the first round of matches against Wolves on Monday, August 12.

The new campaign will kickoff a week after the Community Shield pitting Man City and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.

