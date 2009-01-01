Home | News | General | Frustrated lady laments over inability to find husband, cries out on street of Lagos

A video clip of a young Nigerian lady crying on a street in Lagos over her inability to find a man to settle down with has gone viral.

The unidentified lady can be seen crying and screaming and asking why God has forsaken her concerning her desire to be married.

Judging from her outburst, no man has shown interest in marrying her and given societal demands for a woman to be married at a certain age, she is now utterly frustrated and has taken to the street to hammer and wallow in self-pity.

A passer-by captured the moment were the lady was screaming to the heavens and demanding an explanation for being single at her age. The rather emotional video is making waves online with many people opining that her priorities are not in order.

READ ALSO: Paul Okoye left stunned over words of fan who begged him for money

Model (Picture/UGC)

Source: UGC

Watch below:

Here are some reactions below:

Comments (Picture/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian couple-to-be have had their wedding allegedly cancelled by their pastor for eating from the same plate a week to their wedding day.

A Twitter user identified as @realoladele shared details of the rather strange happening. According to him, the couple were set to wed on June 8 and held their traditional wedding on June 7. During the course of the traditional wedding, they got a text saying that their wedding set to hold the next day had been suspended.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

EXCLUSIVE: 17 Years After Their Marriage. Ramsey Nouah Has This to Say About His Wife on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...