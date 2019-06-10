Home | News | General | Listen to and enjoy Emmy Ace - Freak latest track

Emmy Ace - Freak comes as a followup for the dancehall tune Sand to the Beach which the brilliant artist released earlier in the year after a long time away from the scenes. This first single by the producer and singer marked the start of great things as he fulfils yet another of his promises. Much to the thrill of his fans when he dropped some great music in the single that he has chosen to title as “Freak.”

“Freak” [Oye Mi] drops with a tinge of mixed beats which makes it stand out. It has a little beat of dancehall as well as afrobeats, which Emmy Ace delivers excellently and makes the catchy tune rather addictive. It will not be surprising if this song turns out to be a huge anthem all summer long.

Emmy Ace - Freak descriptions

Released : 10th June 2019

: 10th June 2019 Genre: A mix of Afrobeat and dancehall

A mix of Afrobeat and dancehall Length: 3:12 minutes

3:12 minutes Label: Yunga music factory

You can access the mp3 for downloads on Soundcloud. With such an addictive tune, you will find yourself singing along to the tune.

Reactions and review

Emmy Ace has always been an energetic performer, which is what makes him stand out even more. In this tune, he brings the house down as he always does. This one is a jam that is sure to be a summer anthem.

The official announcement of the tune is out. Get yourself a downloaded version and enjoy the mad beats!

It is official! Emmy's latest banger is available for audio downloads. Run and be among the first ones to listen and save it in your playlist. You will not regret it! People download the song eagerly but do not hurry up to comment the track, be among the first to share your opinion. Do you think it is a success or a miss?

Emmy Ace - Freak brings a new and fresh addition to the best summer bangers that keep dropping. Ace brings his A game in this audio. Whether you are a fan or not, this one will have you hooked and sold.

