Home | News | General | June 12: OBJ, GEJ, Gowon noticeably absent as Democracy Day celebration holds at Eagles Square

Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are reportedly absent for the 2019 Democracy Day celebration taking place at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

According to The Nation, a former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, is also not present at the event.

READ ALSO: Okorocha reacts as INEC finally issues return certificate

Legit.ng gathers that former presidents and heads of state were scheduled to arrive at the venue by 9:35am on Wednesday, June 12.

Obasanjo is a frequent critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, and had even advised the latter not to run for the presidency in the 2019 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, came under fire from elder statesmen in the country for not recognising the struggle of late Chief Moshood Abiola and honouring him with June 12.

Senator Ayo Fasanmi, a chieftain of the Afenifere group, said Obasanjo was not the leader of the Yoruba people or the messiah of Nigerians.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for doing what Obasanjo failed to do.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Abiola Is The Messiah of Nigeria's Democracy; I Foresaw the Annulment - Kenny Martins - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...