Home | News | General | Meet the 10-year-old Nigerian kid chef who wants to be a banker

Samantha Soje is a 10-year-old girl who has carved a niche for herself as a young entrepreneur. The young girl is a kid chef who has become a role model to children her age as she constantly inspires and motivates them. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the young girl spoke deeply about her drive and passion and what has made her choose this path.

With the wide strides Soje has taken, there is no doubt about Nigerian kids being brilliant at what they do once they have the right support system. The young girl in this interview revealed that she has started a business from being a kid chef; she goes by the business name Sammy’s Specials. Ever since Samantha started her cooking business, she has been able to make some money which has helped her expand her business.

Born into a family of five with the parents included, Samantha Soje has found a haven for herself by learning how to make pastries. From the interview, it was discovered that the three children in the family have one talent or the other. Their parents also play a vital role in grooming them and ensuring that they turn out to be responsible and independent individuals in the future.

10-year-old Samantha Soje in her kitchen.

Source: Original

READ ALSO: 13-year-old aspiring engineer says he wants to build a television set

Samantha's pancakes.

Source: Original

Daniella Soje who is the first born of the family is known for turning wastes into creative materials. She organizes workshops for kids her age and tries to bring out the best in them. The last born of the family also has skills drawing and painting. However, their parents want to keep a close eye on him before making him set out like his sisters.

The young girl working with the required ingredients to make pancakes.

Source: Original

Samantha Soje is highly skilled when it comes to making pancakes and doughnuts. The Kogi state indigene is a primary five student of Lara-Day school in Lagos. She started cooking at the age of seven with the help of her aunt who motivated her. According to the young girl, two of her aunts played an important role in her life. One taught her how to make pancakes while the other made her skilled in making doughnuts.

Samantha Soje has been able to make money from her little growing business.

Source: Original

READ ALSO: Physically challenged maths teacher speaks, says he hates being pitied

The young entrepreneur understands that it is important for her to learn more for her business to grow. To this end, she watches videos online in order to grow and get better at what she does. She also has one of her aunts functioning as her manager. The profit she makes from selling her pancakes and doughnuts have been used in buying cooking equipment.

The well-dressed yummy pancakes made by the 10-year-old girl.

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Soje’s dream is to be a banker in the future; she also wants to continue being a chef. She advised other children her age to find something doing and make good use of their time. She encouraged them to find something they are really passionate about and go for it.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

The young girl had her hands busy the entire time the interview lasted. She made delicious pancakes during the course of the interview and had the plate garnished. She also revealed that she cooks rice, noodles and spaghetti for the entire family whenever they want her to.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

The kid chef who wants to become a banker | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...