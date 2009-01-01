Etinosa’s unclad video scandal was staged- Mc Galaxy

Months back, Nigerian comedienne and actress, Etinosa Idemudia was in the news for going unclad on Mc Galaxy’s Instagram live video.

Nigerians slammed her over the act and she noted that she has learnt her lessons.

According to her: “It (the unclad video) was (done) under the influence of alcohol. However, the deed has been done. I just had to keep quiet and move on. I can’t explain to everybody what really happened, after all, not everybody is intelligent enough to assimilate and understand certain things. I just had to keep calm and keep my head up high.

“I also don’t think it might affect my chances of getting married someday. Africa is so freaked about marriage. My dear, if marriage is in one’s destiny it will come.”

In a recent interview, Mc Galaxy revealed that the Instagram live video was staged.

According to him: ”We planned the live video thing but I wasn’t happy the way the whole thing turned out to be on me. She told me to call her whenever I wanted to go online. I called her and she over did it. When I wanted to end it, she said she was going to kill me”.

As at the time of filing this report, Etinosa was set to react over Mc Galaxy’s claim.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW