‘Bandits’ hit Katsina again, abduct village head





Suspected bandits have abducted the village head of Garin Labo in Batsari local government area of Katsina state.





The village head was reportedly abducted on his farmland around 1pm on Tuesday.





The gunmen attacked the village on motorcycles and shot indiscriminately into the air.





Gambo Isah, spokesman for the Katsina police command, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

He said the police were making efforts to rescue the abducted village head.





“It is true. Efforts are on course with a view to rescuing him from these rascals. Operation Puff Adder responded to the distress call but since it was inside his farmland far away near the Rugu forest but before they could get to the place, the hoodlums have already fled into the Rugu forest. We are following a lead that may assist us in his rescue,” he told reporters.





“The command is calling on members of the communities in the affected areas to always form groups while going to their farms and inform security agencies for back up.”





In May, bandits attacked communities in Katsina state, killing at least 30 persons.





Musa Umar Uba, village head of Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown in Katsina, was also kidnapped.





His whereabouts have been unknown more than 40 days after.

