NASS election: PDP, APC congratulate Lawan, Gbajabiamila

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the victory of its candidates at the election of principal officers of the 9th National Assembly is a triumph of democracy and party politics.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He added that it was a triumph of democracy over the brazen lawlessness of anti-democratic forces and a defeat of impunity of minority party.

He congratulated President, Muhammadu Buhari, the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, its governors, stakeholders and members on the success of the election.



Sen. Ahmad Lawan emerged as President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly while Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege emerged as Deputy President of the Senate.

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase emerged as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He added that the APC had consistently maintained that the leadership of the National Assembly belonged to the party in the majority.

The APC spokesman maintained that outcome of the elections had clearly validated the party’s efforts to institutionalise party discipline and loyalty.

“It is triumph of internal democracy, anchored on consensus building, to which we lay claim, over anti-democratic methods that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had foisted on our democracy over 16 years.

“We are deeply humbled by the honour bestowed on our great party,” he said.

He added that while the party’s members were entitled to savour this victory, they should avoid pettiness and continue to stretch hands of fellowship to progressive forces in other political parties and groups.

This, Issa-Onilu said, was critical to consolidate the country’s democracy.

“We must recommit to cooperation between the Executive and Legislative arms of government; the support of the National Assembly remains critical as an arm of government,” he said.

This, he said, was necessary to enable the APC-led administration to continue to deliver on its infrastructure scheme in the country, to boost economic development.

According to him, more synergy between the Executive and the Legislature will also boost the fight against corruption and give more impetus to national reorientation and the efforts to secure the nation.

He said there was, therefore, need to make a new start and move forward to address the country’s challenges.

He stressed that the 9th National Assembly must immediately address itself to delivering the critical legislative intervention

He said it would enable President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to succeed for the benefit of Nigerians.

He added that this was critical to ensure the smooth running of government.

He congratulated National Assembly members on the platform of the APC on their inauguration after their victories in the 2019 National Assembly elections.

He also applauded the electorate nationwide, whose representatives in both chambers of the National Assembly had entrusted the leadership of the legislature in the hands of APC members.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the new leadership of the bi-camera federal legislature to jealously guard the independent of that critical arm of government.

The main opposition party, in a congratulatory message, acknowledged the new set of the leadership of the two chambers and congratulated them for their electoral victories in the keenly contested positions.

In a statement, Tuesday night by the spokesman for the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also commended all those that made the contests robust for helping to deepen the democratic practice.

The PDP said it will always stand on the side of decency and utmost respect for the institution of the National Assembly and the values we hold as a people.

The statement said, “Our party, therefore, charges the federal lawmakers, as representatives of the people, to place the welfare, wishes and aspirations of Nigerians above every other consideration by ensuring a strong and independent legislature that upholds the tenets of democracy and the dictates of our constitution.

“The 9th National Assembly therefore must work hard to save our nation from the prevailing despondency caused by the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, by effectively applying its statutory legislative instruments to guarantee good governance and fiscal prudence, curb corruption, check the excesses of the executive and protect the rights of Nigerians from incessant violations”.

The party charged the lawmakers to bear in mind that their allegiance is to the people and the constitution, and not to any particular leader or group.

“Our party, therefore, charges the legislature to work only in the interest of our nation and resist the manipulations and pressure that might come from quarters that seek to undermine our democratic order.

“On our part, the PDP, as a party, will remain truly committed to the welfare of Nigerians. We shall continue to keep our focus on the quest for good governance, national cohesion and economic wellbeing of the people, even as we pursue our collective aspiration for the successful retrieval of our stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal”, the statement added.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW