We’ll take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years – Buhari

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  8 hours 26 minutes ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take 100 million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity in the next 10 years.

Mr Buhari made this promise in his speech at the inaugural June 12 Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday in Abuja.

The president said his administration would ensure rapid and positive growth in the economy to move Nigeria away from poverty.

“Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by 2.7 per cent this year.

“Our external reserve has risen to 45 billion dollars, enough to finance over nine months of current equal commitments.”

Mr Buhari said his administration has laid a foundation of taking bold steps in transforming the country and delivering the people from shackles of poverty.

“First we will take steps in integrating the rural economy to national economic grade by extending access to input to rural farmers as well as credit to rural micro businesses and opening up many critical feeder roads,” he said.

“Secondly, all small scale enterprises in towns and cities would share facilities currently available so that we can continue to encourage and support domestic production of basic goods to improve our lives.’’

The president added that in the next four years his administration would remain positive to improve the lives of people by consolidating on efforts to address many issues.


(NAN)

