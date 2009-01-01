Home | News | General | Governor gives ex-commissioners, others 24 hours to return public properties with them

- Governor Umahi of Ebonyi state has ordered his former political appointees which included commissioners, special advisers and assistants to return government properties in their care

- The governor said in a statement that he gave them 24 hours to return the said properties

- Governor Umahi noted in the statement that it was a criminal act to go away with government properties after leaving office as a political appointee

Ebonyi state governor David Umahi has ordered his former commissioners and other political appointees to return all government vehicles and properties in their custody.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Umahi issued the order in a statement which was signed by the Permanent Secretary Designate—Protocol, Government House Abakaliki, Austin Udude.

According to the report, the statement listed those affected to include former commissioners, special advisers, special assistants among others.

The statement read: “The affected officials are expected to submit the vehicles and other properties at their disposal before Thursday, June 13, to the Permanent Secretary Designate–Government House.

“It should be noted that it is a criminal offence for an appointee to vacate office and still retain government property.

“His Excellency the governor has not authorise anybody to keep government’s vehicle or property, therefore, all the affected officials should comply accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng wrote earlier that a recent report indicated that the gulf that existed before the May 29 handover date between new state governors and their predecessors widened, with the former dismantling major inherited administrative structures immediately they got into office.

Feelers in some states indicated that there would be imminent shake-up across board in major Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) through massive redeployment of a number of key functionaries.

Though states like Bauchi, Oyo and Ogun witnessed sweeping changes in strategic places and at different areas since the new governors were inaugurated, there were speculations that a number of governors might announce more radical changes in the structure inherited from their predecessors.

Umahi is returning to office for a second term in Ebonyi after winning in the March 2019 governor elections.

