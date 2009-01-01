Home | News | General | We've forgiven Amaechi - Ohanaeze declares as group commends FG for honouring MKO Abiola

- Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring Chief MKO Abiola

- The apex social political group also called on the federal government to immortalise other June 12 heroes

- Ohanaeze meanwhile added that it has forgiven former transport minister Rotimi Amaechi for his "repentance"

The Igbo apex social political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government for honouring the June 12 hero and presidential candidate, Moshood Kashimawo olawale (MKO) Abiola.

The group, in a statement by its deputy spokesman, Chuks Ibegbu, said those who involved in annulment of the election which denied Chief Abiola of his mandate should have their names placed in the "hall of shame."

While making insinuation suggesting that the late business icon Abiola was the winner of the 1998 election, Ohanaeze kudosed the president for the historical contribution, adding that other heroes of June 12 should also be immortalised.

It also commended former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi over his recent comment on Igbo 2023 presidency bid.

The former minister had drawn the irk of the Ndigbos when declaring that the ethnic group did not have anything to bargain with as far as 2023 presidency was concerned.

He, however, reiterated his support for the southeast to produce the next president of Nigerian in 2023 following backlashes that trailed his comment.

The Igbo apex group has therefore commended the ex-minister for his "repentance" and called on Ndigbo across the country to forgive him.

Meanwhile, following the renaming of Abuja stadium after late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola as part of the historical event set aside to mark the maiden celebration of June 12 as Democracy Day, Nigerians on social media have come out to register their reactions.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that on Wednesday, June 12, the president renamed the popular stadium in honour of the late business icon and Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, adjudged winner of the presidential election held on June 12, 1998.

