I wish her dad was here to see her - BBNaija Bisola says as she celebrates daughter's birthday

2017 BBNaija star and Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola has cause to celebrate as her beautiful daughter, Leyla, turns 10 today, Wednesday, June 12.

To mark the birthday celebration, the proud mom took to her Instagram page to share several photos with her daughter who posed in front of her big lilac cake, and some photos of Leyla and grandmum at church.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:"It’s Leyla Day . This time 10 years ago I was 3days into Labour with my Angel and now,10 years after I’m super Grateful to God for giving me the best gift I have ever received. I also need to commend my Ovaries for doing a good job . I wish her dad was here but he’s definitely watching her as an angel. Happy birthday to my princess Leyla"

Recall a while ago, Legit.ng published the news of how the actress' baby daddy, Malcolm, died after a brief illness.

Malcolm who was a veteran artiste manager and promoter according to several sources passed away in the early hours of August 25, 2018 at Model Specialist Hospital, Surulere, Lagos, after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed ailment.

