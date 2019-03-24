Home | News | General | Jubilation at Old Trafford as Man United complete the signing of top winger

- Daniel James has completed a move to Manchester United from Swansea City

- The 21-year-old winger stated that he is happy to be joining the Red Devils

- James scored his first goal for Wales against Slovakia on March 24, 2019 in a Euro 2020 qualification match

Premier League giants Manchester United have completed the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins process to bolster his squad for next season.

The Old Trafford landlords confirmed on social media that Daniel James has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend his stay.

In February 2018, Daniel James made his professional debut for Swansea City and his senior Wales debut later in November.

Last season in the Premier League, Manchester United were unable to finish among the top four and will not play in next term's Champions League.

“This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family; however, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn’t able to share this experience with us.

''I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started,'' James said according to Man United website.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how angry Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned Manchester United flops that he could likely send half of the squad members packing this summer.

According to the report, the United boss did not spear his side’s blushes after a humiliating 2-0 home defeat by relegated Cardiff City on Sunday, May 12, insisting they embarrassed him, the club and the fans.

